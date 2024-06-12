Fire leaves Winnipeg church with severe damage

WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    A Tuesday afternoon fire has left a Winnipeg church with significant damage.

    The fire began just before 2 p.m. at the Holy Ascension Greek Orthodox Church on Euclid Avenue.

    When the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) got to the scene, smoke was coming from the building. Crews went inside the church and launched an interior attack using hose lines. The fire was under control by 3:15 p.m.

    Firefighters searched the building but no one was inside. No injuries were reported.

    The fire caused significant damage to the church, which had previous water and heat damage from fires at nearby buildings in 2021 and 2023.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

