A firefighter was injured while battling a fire at a vacant house in the North End Sunday morning.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said crews responded to the fire in the 600 block of Pritchard Avenue around 5:15 a.m.

Once on scene, crews battled the fire from outside, while gaining access to the house. Firefighters then transitioned to an offensive attack and were able to get the fire under control by 6:20 a.m.

One firefighter suffered an injury and was assessed by paramedics on scene. He did not need to be taken to hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.