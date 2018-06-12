The Pallister government said it’s dealt with 476 allegations of inappropriate behavior from the 2017-2018 fiscal year within government.

The allegations, 20 of which were sexual in nature, resulted in 378 investigations into misconduct, bullying and sexual harassment. 370 of the claims were substantiated, including seven sexual harassment cases, 63 bullying and 300 forms of misconduct.

A report says misconduct examples range from attempted fraud to conflict of interest. It says disciplinary action may include training, education, mediation or all three options.

You can read the full table of numbers, including the number of resulting investigations, here.

The Tory government promised a crackdown on these types of behavior after several women came forward alleging they were subjected to unwanted touching by former NDP cabinet minister Stan Struthers. Premier Brian Pallister committed to a “no wrong door” approach for victims to come forward while promising to report annually and protect their identities.

The release also says more than 10,000 government workers and political staff have received respectful workplace training.