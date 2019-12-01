WINNIPEG -- Five dogs were rescued from a burning house in the Weston area late Sunday afternoon.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to a two-storey duplex in the 1100 block of Logan Avenue around 4:45 p.m. The city said crews encountered heavy smoke upon arrival.

After about 30 minutes, crews had the fire under control. The house suffered significant fire, smoke, and water damage.

The city said no one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported; however five dogs were found and brought to safety. Winnipeg Animal Services attended the scene to provide care for the animals, the city said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.