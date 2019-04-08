

CTV Winnipeg





A Fleetwood Mac show originally scheduled for Thursday, April 11 is one of five that will be rescheduled until next October or November, Live Nation said Monday.

It said Stevie Nicks has the flu and while she is already recovering, the delay in rescheduling is due to the schedules of sports playoffs and existing tour dates.

Refunds are available at point of purchase, and ticketholders will be informed of new dates and show details soon.

“The flu has sidelined Stevie for a couple of weeks but she is on the mend and we look forward to getting back out on the road. We so apologize to the fans, but we are working on rescheduling,” said Mick Fleetwood in a news release.

Other cities that will be rescheduled include Boston, Philadelphia, Toronto, Edmonton and Calgary.