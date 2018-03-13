

CTV Winnipeg





Traffic on Plessis Road was brought to a near standstill Tuesday evening by a cement truck that had flipped over onto its side.

The truck could be seen lying on the drivers side on the centre median.

Southbound plessis was closed between Regent Avenue and Pandora.

TRAFFIC UPDATE; PLESSIS ROAD CLOSURE; SOUTH BOUND TRAFFIC FROM REGENT TO PANDORA.Use alternate routes which you can find on the WAZE APP.#WpgTMC #winnipeg #traffic pic.twitter.com/K14rIRCdC7 — Winnipeg TMC (@WinnipegTMC) March 13, 2018

A substance appeared to be leaking from the truck. No word on what it was.

The city said a hazmat unit was dispatched to the scene, but was not required.