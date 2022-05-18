Flooding in Kenora is continuing to cause problems

The flood situation in Kenora, Ont., is continuing to cause problems, and the city is upgrading its evacuation for some residents.

Kent Readman, Kenora’s Fire Chief, told CTV Morning Live Winnipeg on Wednesday that there are now 440 properties in two evacuation zones in the city.

“We’ve also issued a watch for the rest of the residents north of the bypass within the city limits, just to keep them aware that more roads are being affected as this continues and the evacuation area can expand if we need it,” he said.

Readman said water levels were beginning to level off on Tuesday, but recent rain in the area could cause it to rise again.

Watch the full story by clicking on the video attached to the top of this article.