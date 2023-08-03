Folklorama returns to pre-pandemic size with 40 ethnocultural pavilions over 2 weeks

Winnipeg's world-famous multicultural festival kicks off this weekend, with nearly twice as many pavilions as last year as Folklorama returns to its pre-pandemic size.

The 52nd annual Folklorama begins Sunday, August 6 at pavilion locations across the city. Winnipeggers will be able to enjoy ethnocultural food, entertainment, and displays from a variety of nations.

Folklorama 2023 features 40 pavilions over two weeks, a big jump from the 24 that took part last year. The festival did not take place in 2020 due to public health restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 version of Folklorama was online only.

Here's what's happening during week one of Folklorama, from August 6 – 12, 2023:

Performers at Folklorama 2022. The funds raised from ticket and food sales go directly to the cultural groups that run the pavilions.

Africa Pavilion - Holy Cross School, 290 Dubuc Street.

Shows daily at 6:45, 8:15, and 9:45 p.m.

Experience the beauty of Africa with traditional royal performances, folk dances with traditional instruments, and a display of the African Spirit dance. Signature dishes include plantains (a vegetarian dish) and Sahara rice topped with spicy chicken. Sip on a Tusker beer from Kenya or the house specialty African Punch.

Brazilian Pavilion - RBC Convention Centre, 375 York Avenue.

Shows daily at 6:45, 8:15, and 9:45 p.m., with extra weekend performances at 3:45 and 5:15 p.m.

Enjoy the hypnotic rhythms of Brazilian music while you sip on cocktails made with Cachaça, a distilled spirit made from fermented sugar cane juice. Delicious and healthy traditional Brazilian food will be available, and be sure to come down Friday for a Brazilian dance party.

British Isles Pavilion - Notre Dame Recreational Centre, 271 Avenue de la Cathedrale.

Shows daily at 6:45, 8:15, and 9:45 p.m., with one 5:15 p.m. show on Saturday.

Featuring award-winning dancers from McConnell Irish Dance, Susan French Highland Dancing, and Red River Welsh Folk Dancers, and live music from Enaid and Barefoot Céili Band.

Visitors can enjoy hearty, pub-style food, and have a cold pint. Learn about English, Irish, Scottish, and Welsh history in the extensive cultural area.

Budapest-Hungaria Pavilion - Bord-Aire Community Centre, 471 Hampton Street.

Shows daily at 6:45, 8:15, and 9:45 p.m., except Monday and Tuesday which have no 9:45 p.m. show.

Experience Hungarian hospitality with culinary delights such as Chicken Paprikás with dumplings, Lángos (deep-fried bread dough), cabbage rolls, and delicious traditional desserts. Dancers will treat you to a night of foot-stomping, heart-pounding, bottle-balancing fun. Quench your thirst with a Hungarian cocktail, pálinka, or imported wine.

Caribbean Pavilion - Centre Culturel Franco-manitobain, 340 Provencher Boulevard.

Shows at 5:15 p.m. on Sunday, Monday, and Saturday, as well as 6:45, 8:15, and 9:45 p.m. daily, and one 11:00 p.m. show Sunday.

Enjoy the Caribbean's unique cuisine and culture. Indigenous and international blends of spices, ingredients, and techniques come together to create mouth-watering dishes, from jerk chicken to saltfish cakes, roti to Jamaican patties. Try the signature punches, take in limbo dancing, and unwind with steel band music.

Celtic Ireland Pavilion - Fort Garry Curling Club, 696 Archibald Street.

Weekend shows at 5:15, 6:45, and 8:15 p.m., Tuesday at 6:45 and 8:15 p.m., Wednesday through Friday at 6:45, 8:15, and 9:45 p.m., and one 11:00 p.m. show on Saturday.

Discover the magic of Ireland at one of Folklorama's most popular pavilions. Featuring Riverdance-style performances from the Brady Academy Irish Dancers. Visitors can enjoy comforting pub grub with a pint of Guinness delivered straight from Dublin.

Croatian Pavilion - West Kildonan Collegiate, 101 Ridgecrest Avenue.

Shows daily at 6:45, 8:15, and 9:45 p.m.

Visitors will be treated to lively performances of song and dance from local dance group Hrvatska Zora. Traditional Croatian meals include ćevapćići (ground mixed meat rolls), Sarma (cabbage rolls), Kobasica (smokies), and Chicken Paprikas. These can be enjoyed with a selection of imported Croatian beer, wines, and liquors.

Egyptian Pavilion - University of Manitoba, 66 Chancellors Circle.

Weekend shows at 5:15, 6:45, 8:15, and 9:45 p.m., Tuesday at 6:45 and 8:15 p.m., Wednesday through Friday at 6:45, 8:15, and 9:45 p.m., and an extra 11:00 p.m. show on Saturday.

Now on its third year running at Folklorama, the Egyptian Pavilion offers traditional Egyptian street food and drink, an authentic café atmosphere, and dance show. This year, celebrate 100 years since the discovery of the tomb of King Tutankhamun, the young pharaoh whose treasures and opulent artifacts have fascinated generations.

El Salvador Pavilion - Petrus Hall, 2624 Inkster Boulevard.

Shows daily at 6:45, 8:15, and 9:45 p.m.

Experience the vibrant and diverse culture of El Salvador. Take a journey to El Salvador’s eastern region natural wonders, Maya-Lenca pre-Colombian archeological sites, and top world-class beaches. Enjoy the performance of the Ballet Nacional Folclórico de El Salvador. Partake in delicious pupusas and quench your thirst with a refreshing horchata.

Ethiopian Pavilion - Ethiopian Cultural Centre, 215 Selkirk Avenue.

Shows daily at 6:45, 8:15, and 9:45 p.m. with 5:15 p.m. shows Saturday and Sunday.

Spirited Ethiopian dancers will make you want to join in on the fun. Dining is a group affair as visitors sample platters of injera (bread), served with a spicy sauce or vegetables. Learn about Ethiopia’s traditions, history, and way of life as you explore a collection of artifacts, traditional cultural attire, decorations, historical paintings, and literature.

Pictured here is the Greek Pavilion. Photo by Renee Rodgers/CTVNews Winnipeg.

Greek Pavilion - St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 2255 Grant Avenue.

Shows daily at 6:45, 8:15, and 9:45 p.m. with 5:15 p.m. shows Saturday and Sunday.

One of the original founding pavilions, the Greek Pavilion features vibrant, energetic music and dancing from the Mediterranean nation. Food choices include Spanikopita, chicken skewers, lemon potatoes, and Baklava. Raise a toast with imported Fix beer.

Indian Pavilion - Pembina Curling Club, 1341 Pembina Highway.

Shows daily at 6:45, 8:15, and 9:45 p.m. with 5:15 p.m. shows Saturday and Sunday.

Start your visit with a plate of butter chicken or chickpea curry, along with naan and samosas, as well as select sweets and treats. Visit the bar to try Old Monk rum or a refreshing imported beer. Enjoy the performances, and try wearing a sari or a turban. Visitors can also have a local henna artist paint their hands and take a piece of India home with them.

Israel Pavilion - Asper Jewish Community Campus, 123 Doncaster Street.

Shows daily at 6:45, 8:15, and 9:45 p.m. with 5:15 p.m. Shows on Friday at 5:15 and 6:45 p.m., and Saturday at 9:45 and 11:15 p.m. Watch the Sarah Sommer Chai Folk Ensemble bring to life the best of Israeli folklore and culture through music, song, and dance. Enjoy some falafel, pita, hummus, and popular Israeli pastries and desserts while you savour a glass of imported wine, Goldstar beer or Sabra chocolate orange liqueur.

Italian Pavilion - Centro Caboto Centre, 1055 Wilkes Avenue.

Shows daily at 6:45, 8:15, and 9:45 p.m. with one early show Saturday at 5:15 p.m.

The Italian pavilion invites you to come reminisce over some pizza and pasta or a refreshing gelato. Taste the wines of Italy and enjoy an antipasto platter. The stage show promises surprises, and organizers say a "special amici from the past" will come visit again this year.

Metis Pavilion - Heather Curling Club, 120 Youville Street.

Shows daily at 6:45, 8:15, and 9:45 p.m.

See the Asham Stompers' high-energy performance of the Red River jig, enjoy some bannock and other traditional foods and take in the richness of Metis culture.

Mexican Pavilion - St. Norbert Community Centre, 3450 Pembina Highway.

Shows daily at 6:45, 8:15, and 9:45 p.m. with 5:15 p.m. shows on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday.

This year marks a celebration of three northern Mexico states: Nuevo Leon, Chihuahua, and Coahuila, at the “Viva El Norte” Pavilion. Featuring professional artistic presentations and traditional Mexican flavours, Tequila and Sotol, and a festive atmosphere. Enjoy entertainment from a Folkloric Ballet directly from Mexico.

Portugal Pavilion - Portuguese Cultural Centre, 659 Young Street.

Shows daily at 6:45, 8:15, and 9:45 p.m., with one 11 p.m. show on Saturday.

Enjoy the unique music and lively traditional dances of Portuguese culture. Treat yourself to a selection of seafood, including octopus, cod, and shrimp. Other favourites include Chouriço Sausage and Bifanas (savoury pork on a bun). You’ll also want to try a cold Portuguese beer (Super Bock) or Sumol, a popular sparkling fruit beverage.

Pearl of the Orient Philippine Pavilion - R.B. Russel Vocational School, 364 Dufferin Avenue.

Enjoy the elegant folk dances of Magdaragat Philippines Inc. Try delicious Pansit (sautéed noodles), Okoy (shrimp), or a barbeque pork skewer. Pair your meal with tapioca punch or an imported San Miguel or Red Horse beer.

Slovenija Pavilion – Bronx Park Community Centre, 720 Henderson Highway

Shows daily at 6:45, 8:15, and 9:45 p.m.

Local dance groups Triglav and Rozmarin will entertain you with energetic traditional Slovenijan folk dances and songs. Feast on homemade Slovenijan cuisine including barbecue pork or chicken and other delicious dishes, as well as popular hand-crafted pastries. An assortment of cultural beverages will also be available.

Spirit of Ukraine Pavilion - Soul Sanctuary, 2050 Chevrier Boulevard.

Shows daily at 6:45, 8:15, and 9:45 p.m., with 5:15 p.m. shows on Sunday and Saturday.

The Zoloto Ukrainian Dance Ensemble & Company will perform an exciting stage show revolving around the unique styles of music and dance in the different regions of the country. Enjoy traditional Ukrainian delicacies and choose from imported beer, vodka and wine. Learn more about Ukrainian heritage and traditions at the cultural display and kids can stop off in our activity zone.

Folklorama shows are $7.50 each, children 12 and under get in for free when accompanied by an adult. For more information, visit the Folklorama website. (link)