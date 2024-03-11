Former Manitoba cabinet minister alleges she was sexually assaulted by MLA
A former PC cabinet minister said she was sexually assaulted by a former MLA, and demoted after the alleged incident.
On International Women's Day last Friday, Sarah Guillemard detailed the aftermath on social media. She said in March 2017, she was groped by a former MLA she described as "older."
She was outraged and angry but realized she had little power to do anything as this was prior to the Me Too movement.
Guillemard wrote she spent a year avoiding the individual, even bowing out of events.
Eventually, she did tell people, and sought a remedy through the legislative assembly and her own party.
Guillemard said the individual agreed to restrictions at her workplace.
But one day she said she was approached by two colleagues, a man and a woman, who told her not to attend an event where the individual was receiving recognition.
She said she refused, and Guillemard noted not long after, she alleged some duties and responsibilities were taken away, and she was asked repeatedly not to speak out about it.
She said she stayed quiet but then shared her experience with female staff after another woman experienced the same thing.
"I felt sick to my stomach." Guillemard wrote, “I also realized that being silent was not about protecting my reputation, but rather the protection of the perpetrator."
Interim PC leader Wayne Ewasko was not available for an interview Monday.
A statement from the Tories said the PC caucus is committed to a safe and respectful workplace and that Ewasko reached out to Guillemard last week and offered his unconditional support.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Curler Harris will appeal suspension after missing Scotties due to doping violation
Briane Harris's absence from Canada's national women's curling championship has officially been explained.
Uvalde police chief who was on vacation during Robb Elementary shooting resigns
The Uvalde police chief who was on vacation during the Robb Elementary School shooting submitted his resignation Tuesday, less than a week after a report ordered by the city defended the department's response to the attack but outraged some family members of the 19 children and two teachers who were killed.
BREAKING Two dead in triple shooting in downtown Toronto
Two police officers have been taken to the hospital after being injured during a foot pursuit following a double fatal shooting in Regent Park.
opinion Tom Mulcair: The GTA and Quebec still stand in the way of the Pierre Poilievre juggernaut
There are two steep hills that Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will have to climb if he hopes to turn his good polling numbers into victory in the next federal election, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca.
QUEBEC BUDGET 2024 Quebec budget $11B in deficit, one of the biggest in the province's history
A stagnant economy, a historic forest fire season and billions of dollars in public sector wage increases are what Quebec’s finance minister says have led to one of the biggest budget deficits in the province’s history.
What these class-action lawyers say they'd be careful buying in Canada
Purchasing potentially defective products or experiencing unwanted side effects or harm are risks consumers always take. When it comes to shopping, class-action lawyers say they'd be careful when buying these items.
Lily Allen says having children 'ruined' her career
British pop singer Lily Allen has said that her children 'complete' her, but having them 'totally ruined' her career.
The truth about menopause and weight gain
Menopause and weight gain seem to go hand in hand. So what can you do to mitigate middle-age spread?
Parole board took 'appropriate' steps in Sask. mass murderer's release, investigation finds
A joint investigation into the release and supervision of mass murderer Myles Sanderson has issued 14 recommendations to the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) and the Parole Board of Canada.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.