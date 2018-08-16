Featured
Foul play not suspected in death of man missing since 2017: police
CTV file image of Kyle Fortier.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, August 16, 2018 12:53PM CST
Winnipeg police said a 23-year-old man who went missing in November 2017 has been found deceased.
Foul play is not suspected in Kyle Fortier’s death, police said.
Shortly after he went missing, his family was joined by members of the Bear Clan in their search, which extended into the St. Andrews area.
Police said Fortier’s family has asked for privacy.