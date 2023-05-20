Four arrested in North End assault: Police
Winnipeg police have arrested four people in connection with a serious assault early Saturday morning.
Officers responded to the 800 block of Main Street around 5 a.m. for reports of an assault. They found a man suffering from serious upper body injuries. The victim was treated and rushed to hospital in critical condition. He has since been upgraded to stable.
Police officers saw a group of suspects in the area. Two men and two women were arrested and remain behind bars. Charges are pending.
The WPS Major Crimes Unit is asking anyone who may have seen the incident to call investigators at 204-986-6219, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ukraine's Zelenskyy arrives in Hiroshima for G7 summit as world leaders sanction Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived Saturday in Japan for talks with the leaders of the world's most powerful democracies, a personal appearance meant to galvanize global attention as the nations ratcheted up pressure on Moscow for its 15-month invasion of Ukraine.
Scotiabank chief economist says another BoC rate hike is 'required,' but not everyone agrees
Economists are offering differing opinions on whether the Bank of Canada should raise interest rates again after a slight uptick to the annual pace of inflation last month.
Italy's Meloni rejects criticism from Trudeau over LGBTQ2S+ rights at G7 Summit
Italy's far-right Premier Giorgia Meloni on Sunday rejected criticism from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the G7 Summit about her government's stance on LGBTQ+ rights.
Deportation order over bogus college admission letter could set precedent: lawyers
An Edmonton woman is facing deportation from Canada this month after a college admission letter that secured her entry into the country five years ago turned out to be fake.
Lawn painting and less flushing: How some Canadians are living greener lives
Climate change is impacting Canadians from coast to coast to coast, so many households are taking it upon themselves to reduce their impact on the environment. Here are just some of the ways they are doing that.
U.S. ambassador to NATO 'expects' Canada to have a plan to meet two per cent defence spending target
The U.S. Ambassador to NATO says the alliance expects Canada and other member countries to have a clear plan of how they will meet their defence spending targets when the alliance meets this summer to renegotiate their spending goals.
Princess Anne offers praise as Canada's oldest military regiment marks anniversary
Canada's oldest continually serving cavalry regiment heard words of praise from a royal visitor today as part of festivities marking the southern New Brunswick unit's 175th anniversary.
G7 urges China to press Russia to end war in Ukraine, respect Taiwan's status, fair trade rules
The Group of Seven wealthy democracies united Saturday in urging China to pressure its strategic partner Russia to end its war on Ukraine.
World needs to be 'vigilant' as AI technology improves and deepfakes spread: UN adviser
A UN adviser says the world needs to be 'vigilant' as artificial intelligence technology improves, allowing for more realistic-looking deepfakes.
Regina
-
RCMP search for missing 11-year-old in southern Saskatchewan
RCMP are asking for the public's help in the search for 11-year-old Devin Thompson, who went recently went missing in the Readlyn area.
-
Change of heart: Several sales of former SLGA liquor store licences fall through, province says
The government thought it was a done deal. This spring, 35 liquor store licenses were auctioned to the highest bidder. Now, a number of deals have fallen through.
-
Driver receives 'hat trick' suspension following traffic stop: Regina police
A driver near Regina received a large fine for speeding, as well as two suspensions following a police traffic stop.
Saskatoon
-
'Relief' and 'justice' for Saskatoon family as woman's killer faces life sentence
A man charged in the death of his girlfriend is headed to prison after he was found guilty of murder.
-
Saskatoon school gets $15k to expand Indigenous instruction through nutrition program
A Saskatoon high school is one of 10 schools across the province awarded $15,000 to develop nutrition programs.
-
Sask. Indigenous leaders call for inquiry following damning report on police conduct in baby's death
The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) is calling for a full inquiry into the death of a 13-month-old boy following the release of a damning report into the conduct of Prince Albert police.
Northern Ontario
-
Unclaimed $1M lottery ticket sold in northern Ont.
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation says there are two weeks left to claim a $1 million prize from a Lotto Max ticket sold in northern Ontario last year.
-
Ottawa man fined $10K for northern Ont. fishing violations
An Ottawa man who was caught with more than two dozen fish over the limit has been fined $10,000.
-
'It's embarrassing," Former Barrie dentist seeks to clear his name amid sexual abuse allegations
Former Barrie dentist Dr. Adam Chapnick is seeking to clear his name after being found guilty by the Royal College of Dentistry of Ontario of several violations, the most serious, sexual abuse.
Edmonton
-
Wildfire burning within 1km of Fox Creek, Alta., flames jumped Highway 43: officials
Firefighters are digging in to try to save Fox Creek from a wildfire burning dangerously close to homes in the northwestern Alberta town, officials said Friday.
-
Ukraine's Zelenskyy arrives in Hiroshima for G7 summit as world leaders sanction Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived Saturday in Japan for talks with the leaders of the world's most powerful democracies, a personal appearance meant to galvanize global attention as the nations ratcheted up pressure on Moscow for its 15-month invasion of Ukraine.
-
Alberta wildfires: What you need to know for the long weekend
With extreme fire risk expected throughout the long weekend, officials are urging Albertans to put safety first.
Toronto
-
Why the winner of the Toronto election is literally anyone's bet
With five weeks left in Toronto's mayoral election, the race is starting to get a little more interesting — and garnering more interest for that matter.
-
These are Toronto's best restaurant patios, according to OpenTable
Torontonians looking to patio-hop this Victoria Day long weekend can look to a new list of 25 outdoor dining spots just named among the most popular in Canada for a source of inspiration.
-
Fetus found in park near Toronto sparks police investigation
A fetus found by a resident walking in a public park west of Toronto prompted a police investigation Friday.
Calgary
-
Brother of slain Calgary police officer speaks out on day parole release of man convicted in killing
The brother of a slain Calgary police officer says the day parole release of one of the men convicted of killing Andrew Harnett barely a year after sentencing is shocking and "laughable."
-
Warrants issued for Calgary man accused of uttering threats
Calgary police have issued warrants for a man related to uttering threats to women he met online.
-
Bear spotted up a tree in southwest Calgary
Police were scene Saturday morning in southwest Calgary after a bear was spotted up a tree. By 10 a.m., Fish and Wildlife told officers to stand down as the bear had climbed down.
Montreal
-
Sexual misconduct in Quebec schools: parents, students call for change
Parents and students are demanding action from the Quebec government after more allegations of inappropriate sexual behaviour at an all-girls school in the east end of Montreal.
-
Parti Quebecois leader tells Bloc supporters he can feel the momentum for Quebec sovereignty
Parti Quebecois (PQ) leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon and former Bloc Québécois leader Gilles Duceppe put down any claims that the sovereignist momentum and cause are in the past on Friday, with the former saying he even senses 'momentum' and 'a comeback.'
-
Driver crashes into Hydro-Quebec pole, flips car and flees
A driver who crashed into a Hydro-Quebec pole fled the scene before being arrested for driving under the influence of drugs.
Ottawa
-
One dead, suspect at large following shooting in Renfrew, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say they are looking for a suspect after one person was killed Friday in Renfrew, Ont.
-
Brockville, Ont. boy says Fire Prevention Week lessons helped save his and a neighbour's home
A Brockville boy is being hailed as a hero, after his quick thinking not only saved his home from total loss during a house fire, but also a neighbouring home.
-
Accused cop killer's lawyers say Sgt. Eric Mueller's death 'was not an ambush'
The lawyers for the man accused of killing Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Eric Mueller say the officer was not ambushed, contradicting the OPP commissioner's description of the incident.
Atlantic
-
Princess Anne offers praise as Canada's oldest military regiment marks anniversary
Canada's oldest continually serving cavalry regiment heard words of praise from a royal visitor today as part of festivities marking the southern New Brunswick unit's 175th anniversary.
-
'Felt like a slap': Family says man's tissue donation rejected on basis of sexual orientation
A Nova Scotia family filed a complaint with the Human Rights Commission, saying their loved one's tissues were rejected based on sexual orientation.
-
N.B. premier not repealing, revoking policy on LGBTQ+ supports in schools
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says his government is not repealing or revoking a policy that addresses sexual orientation in schools.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region politicians react to break up of Peel Region
A bombshell announcement from the provincial government to dissolve Peel Region has some local politicians wondering if the same thing could happen in the Region of Waterloo.
-
Brother of slain Calgary police officer speaks out on day parole release of man convicted in killing
The brother of a slain Calgary police officer says the day parole release of one of the men convicted of killing Andrew Harnett barely a year after sentencing is shocking and "laughable."
-
Search for man missing from Toronto expands to Waterloo region
The search for a vulnerable man last seen in north Toronto has widened to Waterloo region, a family contact tells CTV News. Meanwhile the Guelph Police Service says it’s received a tip from Toronto police that Nathan, a 37-year-old with Down syndrome, was spotted in The Ward neighbourhood.
Vancouver
-
Man drowns trying to save dog from West Vancouver creek
A West Vancouver man has died after jumping into a fast-flowing creek to rescue his dog.
-
Dispute over damage to designer purse settled by B.C. tribunal
B.C.'s Civil Resolution Tribunal has settled a dispute over a designer handbag – ordering one woman to pay another nearly $1,500.
-
Jury sent home early after unexpected delay in Ibrahim Ali murder trial
The jury in the trial of a man accused of murdering a 13-year-old girl in Burnaby, B.C. in 2017 was sent home early for the second straight day Friday.
Vancouver Island
-
Suspects arrested after 'world's largest burl' damaged in suspicious fire on Vancouver Island
Mounties have arrested two suspects after a roadside attraction on northern Vancouver Island was damaged in a suspicious fire Wednesday night.
-
Video of 'terrifying assault' at Central Saanich high school released as police seek armed attackers
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers has released video of what it describes as a "terrifying assault" by a group of armed attackers at a high school in Central Saanich last year.
-
1 dead after Port Alberni structure fire
One person is dead after a structure fire in Port Alberni on Thursday night. Firefighters from multiple departments responded to the blaze in the 3600-block of 4th Avenue shortly after 11 p.m.