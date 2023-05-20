Four arrested in North End assault: Police

Winnipeg police have arrested four people in connection with a serious assault early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Main Street around 5 a.m. for reports of an assault. They found a man suffering from serious upper body injuries. The victim was treated and rushed to hospital in critical condition. He has since been upgraded to stable.

Police officers saw a group of suspects in the area. Two men and two women were arrested and remain behind bars. Charges are pending.

The WPS Major Crimes Unit is asking anyone who may have seen the incident to call investigators at 204-986-6219, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).