Four inmates assaulted at Stony Mountain Institution, maximum security unit on lockdown

Stony Mountain Institution in Stony Mountain, Man. is pictured in this file photo. (CTV News Winnipeg) Stony Mountain Institution in Stony Mountain, Man. is pictured in this file photo. (CTV News Winnipeg)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island