The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested and charged four men for a serious assault on two men that took place in the 700 block Corydon Avenue on January 7.

The victims were taken to hospital in serious condition suffering from stab wounds following the attack.

Police had sent out images to the public to help identify the potential suspects in March.

The four men: 29-year-old Justin Tyler Frank, 27-year-old Jeffrey Catacutan, 22-year-old Simon La, and 22-year-old Jonclemon Librea have all been charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

All four men have been detained in custody.