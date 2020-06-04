WINNIPEG -- Four people were taken to hospital in critical condition on Tuesday afternoon after a car crashed into a tree in Winnipeg’s Fort Richmond area.

Winnipeg police said they responded to the crash in the 200 block of Dalhousie Drive around 11:50 a.m.

Officers said the vehicle was driving at a “high rate of speed” when it hit the tree.

Firefighters had to extricate four people from the vehicle. They were taken to hospital in critical condition.