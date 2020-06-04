Advertisement
Four people in critical condition after car crashes into tree
Published Thursday, June 4, 2020 6:11AM CST
WINNIPEG -- Four people were taken to hospital in critical condition on Tuesday afternoon after a car crashed into a tree in Winnipeg’s Fort Richmond area.
Winnipeg police said they responded to the crash in the 200 block of Dalhousie Drive around 11:50 a.m.
Officers said the vehicle was driving at a “high rate of speed” when it hit the tree.
Firefighters had to extricate four people from the vehicle. They were taken to hospital in critical condition.