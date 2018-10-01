

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested four teenagers after a string of robberies on Sunday that sent one person to the hospital.

Officers said between the times of 3:20 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. they received multiple robbery reports involving four youth.

The first victim was a 35-year-old women who was walking in the Furby Street at Ellice Avenue area when a group of teens tried to steal her jacket and personal belongings. The suspects allegedly punched the woman several times and then fled when a bystander stepped in. The woman later received medical treatment.

The second robbery occurred in the 300 block of Balmoral Street when a 19-year-old woman was reportedly attacked by a group of youth, including one who had a small knife. According to police the suspects struck the woman several times and took her wallet and cellphone. The victim went to the hospital for treatment.

The WPS said the same group of youths then asked an unidentified female for a cigarette in the Edmonton Street and Portage Avenue area. When the victim said no the teens allegedly tried to rob her of her purse and kicked her when she was on the ground. The suspects fled when a bystander intervened.

The bystander told police that the teens had gotten on a bus. The WPS then found the youths in the Portage Avenue and Waterfront Drive area and recovered the stolen cellphone and a small knife.

Four youths, a 14-year-old boy and three girls age 14, 15 and 16 have been charged with robbery and possession of a weapon. They are detained at the Manitoba Youth Centre.

The major crimes unit is investigating. Police ask anyone with information to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).