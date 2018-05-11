

CTV Winnipeg





Fans who want to attend the Whiteout Street Party will have to get free tickets online ahead of the event, according to a True North Sports and Entertainment news release.

The tickets are available for download at Ticketmaster Friday at noon.

Fans are only allowed to get eight tickets per order for the first two street parties in the Western Conference Final. Tickets are also available at the Bell MTS Place box office.

If needed, street party tickets will become available for game five and seven.

Event organizers expect that 20,000 to 25,000 people will want to attend the party, plus there will be another 15,000 at the game, so to keep the event safe they are issuing tickets online.

The first event takes place on Saturday at 4 p.m. when the Winnipeg Jets faceoff against the Vegas Golden Knights at Bell MTS Place.

Food collection bins for Winnipeg Harvest will be there.