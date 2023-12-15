FROM OUR ARCHIVES: Stories for the holidays from around Manitoba
As the countdown continues to Jolly Old Saint Nick's big day, CTV News has taken a look through its archives to find stories of holiday cheer, festive feelings and Christmas spirit.
Check out these holiday stories from around Manitoba over the past few years.
Warm holiday memories baked into Christmas fruitcakes
(Originally posted Dec. 23, 2022)
Linda Peters, co-owner of Goodies Bake Shop in Winnipeg, pulls a fruitcake from a display on Dec. 19, 2022. Every year the shop makes between 300 and 400 fruitcakes the Christmas season, and every year the cakes sell out. (Source: Danton Unger/CTV News Winniepg)
Fruitcake has been around for centuries – from a soldier's snack in ancient Rome to a mother and daughter baking together in Winnipeg. As fruitcake's popularity has grown, so have the traditions that go along with it.
Read more about the warm memories and traditions of the holiday treat.
'Moments of magic': When the world met Winnie-the-Pooh for the first time on Christmas Eve
(Originally posted Dec. 24, 2020)
A 1926 pen-and-ink sketch of Winnie the Pooh and Piglet by E. H. Shepard from the collection of Clive and Alison Beecham. (Source: Atlanta's High Museum of Art)
It was Christmas Eve in 1925. A London newspaper ran a children's story about a boy, a bear, and their adventures together in the Hundred Acre Wood, introducing the world to the beloved Winnie-the-Pooh.
Read about the story of the classic honey-loving bear and his connection to Christmas.
'Part of our identity': How Hanukkah is being celebrated in Winnipeg
(Originally posted Dec. 8, 2023)
During the eight-day holiday, the Jewish community takes part in several traditions, including lighting the menorah, playing with dreidels, and saying the Hanukkah blessings.
It’s also a time to enjoy special treats including latkes and jelly donuts.
Read more about how Hanukkah was celebrated in Winnipeg this year.
Baby born on side of highway Christmas Eve
(Originally posted Dec. 26, 2015)
One Manitoba woman got an early Christmas surprise when she delivered her baby on the side of a highway Christmas Eve. (File image)
One Manitoba woman got an early Christmas surprise when she delivered her baby on the side of a highway on Christmas Eve.
Read more about the dramatic Christmas Eve surprise, the first of its kind for STARS Air Ambulance in Manitoba.
Saskatchewan town welcomes stranded train passengers on Christmas morning
(Originally posted Dec. 25, 2017)
Passengers make their way down railroad tracks after their Via Rail train suffered mechanical issues.
A small Saskatchewan town opened its doors to almost 100 passengers on Christmas morning after a Via Rail train suffered mechanical problems due to extremely cold weather.
Read more about the Christmas spirit the town shared with the stranded passengers.
'More people can see it': 'Humbug' sign removed from Winnipeg brewery, set to move to new location
(Originally posted Nov. 30, 2023)
The 'Humbug' sign on a Polo Park area apartment block has become a tell-tale signal of Christmas in Winnipeg for years. (Source: Dan Timmerman/ CTV News Winnipeg)
It has become a tell-tale signal of Christmas in Winnipeg for years. Contrary to what the sign’s message may imply, the 'Humbug sign' was started decades ago out of a love for the holiday season.
But the saga of the ‘Humbug’ sign didn’t end there.
Read more about Winnipeg's iconic Humbug sign and the search for a new home.
Menorah Mobile spreading light and joy of Hanukkah through Winnipeg
(Originally posted Dec. 3, 2021)
During the eight nights of Hanukkah, Rabbi Boruch Heidingsfield is driving the Menorah Mobile through Winnipeg residential streets, playing music and passing out menorahs and candles. (Source: Scott Andersson/CTV News Winnipeg)
A Winnipeg rabbi was going the distance to make sure the joy of Hanukkah was spread far and wide throughout the city.
Read more about how a Menorah Mobile was used to spread light, joy and warmth.
Three Wise Men tradition on roof one of a kind in Canada
(Originally posted Nov. 15, 2017)
The first year the camels went up was 1973.
The Three Wise Men following a star to Bethlehem to see baby Jesus is an old story. So too now is the tradition of the display atop the Canada Life building, formerly Great-West Life, in Winnipeg.
Read more about the tradition that started in 1973.
Winnipeg family creates stop-motion Lego video in time for Christmas
(Originally posted Dec. 1, 2020)
A screen shot from Tyler Walsh's latest stop-motion Lego video: Santa Claus will still be delivering presents in time for Christmas despite the pandemic. (Source: Tyler Walsh)
As the city grappled with a holiday marred by COVID-19, a Winnipeg family shared a new message for children in their latest stop-motion Lego video: Santa Claus would still be delivering presents in time for Christmas despite the pandemic.
Watch the video and find out how it was made.
Take a look inside this massive miniature Christmas village
(Originally posted Dec. 17, 2022)
Carol Anne Schulz's holiday village. (Source: Daniel Halmarson/CTV News Winnipeg)
It's a labour of love that a Winnipeg woman is sharing in hopes of spreading Christmas cheer.
Carol Anne Schulz's holiday village has grown in the nearly two decades she has been building the miniature winter wonderland.
Take a look inside and read more about what goes into the massive Christmas village.
