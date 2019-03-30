

CTV Winnipeg





The Eritrean community gathered on Saturday to say goodbye to a little girl who was hit and killed nearly two weeks ago.

Galila was crossing the street with her mother at the intersection of Isabel St. and Alexander Ave. on March 18 when they were hit by a vehicle.

Four-year-old Galila died in hospital the next day, and her mother Genet remains in hospital recovering from the crash.

On Saturday close to a thousand people gathered at the St. Vital Cemetery, where the young girl was laid to rest.

There were songs, prayers and tears as the community gathered to remember Galila’s life. She’s being remembered as an outgoing, vibrant and beautiful young girl.

“There's a collective scar in our society, the Eritrean community, as you saw, all of these people come out, and only few are related or know the family," said Aaron Mehzenta a family friend.

Mehzenta says the family has been left devastated by the crash, and the community will continue to support them through their grief.

The community has created a fundraiser to help support the family.

-With files from CTV's Jeremie Charron