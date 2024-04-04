WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

Gabe Vilardi's hat trick helps Jets clinch playoff berth with 5-2 win over Flames

Winnipeg Jets' Tyler Toffoli (73), Nikolaj Ehlers (27) and Vladislav Namestnikov (7) celebrate Toffoli's goal against the Calgary Flames during second period NHL action in Winnipeg on Thursday, April 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods Winnipeg Jets' Tyler Toffoli (73), Nikolaj Ehlers (27) and Vladislav Namestnikov (7) celebrate Toffoli's goal against the Calgary Flames during second period NHL action in Winnipeg on Thursday, April 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Gabe Vilardi scored a hat trick to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 5-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday.

The win clinched a playoff berth for Winnipeg and eliminated Calgary from the wild-card race.

Vilardi scored his third goal into an empty net with 1:04 left in the game. Nikolaj Ehlers, who had a goal and an assist, and Tyler Toffoli also scored for the Jets (46-24-6).

Martin Pospisil and MacKenzie Weegar scored for the Flames (34-36-5).

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 31 of 33 shots for Winnipeg at Canada Life Centre.

Dustin Wolf made 41 saves for Calgary.

