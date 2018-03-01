

CTV Winnipeg





Canadian gold medalist, Kaitlyn Lawes, helped break in the new curling rink in the Exchange District.

Thursday, the Exchange opened a curling rink in Old Market Square with a friendly game between local politicians and Olympic gold medalist, Kaitlyn Lawes.

“We were talking to the Exchange Biz and they said bring whoever you want! So we did,” said Mayor Brian Bowman.

Representatives from the Exchange District are hoping that the addition of the rink will attract people to the Exchange year round.