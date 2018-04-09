

CTV Winnipeg





A grandmother was pepper-sprayed and robbed while walking through the parking lot of Concordia Hospital on Sunday, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.

The woman, who is in her 50s, was with her five-year-old granddaughter.

Police said the woman was confronted by two males who allegedly pepper-sprayed her. Some of the spray landed on the child, as well.

After being sprayed, the woman fell to the ground and was robbed of her purse, said police.

Witnesses helped the woman and child into the hospital where they received medical care.

Police said they had a lot of officers dispatched to the scene very quickly, and were able to locate two suspects outside a nearby house.

Brandon Woodhouse, 20, has been charged with robbery, possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of a controlled drug or substance. He was held in custody.

A 12-year-old boy was charged with robbery, assault with a weapon and possession of a prohibited weapon. He was released on a promise to appear.