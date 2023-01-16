Have you seen this man? RCMP searching for missing man last seen in December

Murray Andrew Courchene, from Fort Alexander First Nation, has not been seen or heard from since Dec. 15, 2022 (RCMP handout) Murray Andrew Courchene, from Fort Alexander First Nation, has not been seen or heard from since Dec. 15, 2022 (RCMP handout)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island