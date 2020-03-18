WINNIPEG -- As the COVID-19 outbreak continues, Manitoba's Health Minister said new ventilators have arrived in the province and more are on the way.

Health Minister Cameron Friesen told CTV News Winnipeg there are currently 243 ventilators in the province, and an additional 43 ventilators have been ordered.

He said 23 new ventilators had arrived on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Manitoba to spend $35M to get protective equipment amid global COVID-19 outbreak

“We acted very quickly when we knew what was coming at us,” he said.

This comes after two new presumptive cases of COVID-19 were announced by Manitoba health officials on Wednesday, bringing the total in the province to 17.

On March 10, the province announced it would be spending an estimated $35.2 million to partner with the Public Health Agency of Canada.

The partnership would allow the province to purchase personal protective equipment, such as gloves and masks from the federal government.