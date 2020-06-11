WINNIPEG -- Health officials with the province are set to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to provide on update on COVID-19 cases in Manitoba.

This is the first time Dr. Brent Roussin, the province’s chief medical health officer and Lanette Siragusa, chief nursing officer with Shared Health, have held a briefing since Monday.

The news conferences are now only held on Monday and Thursday every week.

On Wednesday, the province announced that for a fifth straight day there were no new cases of COVID-19.

The total number of cases in the province remains at 300, with eight active cases and 285 recoveries.

Seven people have died from the virus.

As of Tuesday, 641 tests were performed, bringing the total to 50,726.

- With files from CTV's Danton Unger