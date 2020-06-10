WINNIPEG -- The Northwestern Health Unit is warning people there is a risk they might have been exposed to COVID-19 if they were shopping at two stores in Kenora on June 4.

The warning said there is a "very small" chance of exposure to COVID-19 for people who had been shopping at the Kenora locations of Walmart and No Frills from 2 to 4 p.m. last Thursday.

“From the information gathered from cases the risk is assessed as very remote, but we are advising people who were in these stores during these periods so that they can monitor symptoms and decide whether they want to be tested,” Dr. Ian Gemmill, Acting Medical Officer of Health at NWHU said in a written statement.

The NWHU said it does not believe there is significant risk to shoppers at these stores, but said it is making the announcement out of an abundance of caution so people can make their own decision about getting tested.

It said those working at the stores during this time are recommended to self-monitor until June 18, and if they start showing symptoms to self-isolate and get tested.

"The physical distancing and infection control practices in both stores mean that any risk of transmission in minimal," the statement reads. "NWHU has been in contact with each of the retail stores and is working to support them as needed."

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 251 new cases of the virus, and 11 deaths due to COVID-19.

In Manitoba, there have been no new cases of the virus for five consecutive days. The number of active cases in the province remains at eight as of Wednesday.