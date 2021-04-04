WINNIPEG -- Here are the top five most read stories on CTV News Winnipeg for March 2021.

The Manitoba government announced the next phase of reopening on March 2, 2021, which included changes to group gatherings, and capacity limits at places of worship.

CTV's Kayla Rosen reports.

-This report was first published on March 2, 2021.

The Manitoba government is considering moving the province to Code Orange or the restricted level on the pandemic response system.

CTV's Kayla Rosen reports.

-This report was first published on March 18, 2021.

A collector's mentality is behind a massive collection of 21,000 vinyl records, 30 years in the making, which one Manitoba man is beginning to sell off.

CTV's Simon Stones reports.

-This report was first published on March 14, 2021.

Manitoba has released its priority list outlining two groups who will be eligible to receive the AstraZeneca/Covishield vaccine doses in Manitoba.

CTV's Danton Unger reports.

-This report was first published on March 10, 2021.

It's something you would think could happen in a kids’ TV show, a moose and a horse becoming friends. But in Cowan, Man. that is exactly what happened.

CTV's Devon McKendrick reports.

-This report was first published on March 27, 2021.