A Winnipeg not-for-profit -- at risk of closing down due to issues with its building’s heating system -- will be able to stay open thanks to the generosity of Manitobans.

As CTV News reported Thursday morning, Lighthouse Mission is in need of a new boiler after its current one was shut down after an inspection.

The non-profit said the cost of the replacement ranged from $45,000 to $58,000, and it didn’t have the extra funds budgeted for the repairs.

So it appealed to Winnipeggers for help, and they came through.

Lighthouse Mission said within less than 24 hours, it received enough donations to pay for the new boiler.

"The generosity of Manitobans has been seen here in the last 24 hours beyond what we could have imagined," said Lighthouse Mission's Operations Manager, Beverly Ajtay in a news release.

"We are honestly in awe of the generosity of Winnipeggers, we have received the funds to fully cover the cost. We are extremely grateful to everyone who has been a part of responding to this need."

Any additional funds raised will go towards food and services provided by the non-profit.

Lighthouse Mission offers a variety of services, including serving an average of 11,000 meals a month to vulnerable people from its storefront operation in a 106-year-old heritage building at 669 Main St.