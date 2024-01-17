Hellebuyck helps Jets knock off Islanders 4-2
Kyle Connor scored an empty-net goal after a 16-game absence and Mason Appleton snapped a 25-game scoring drought to help the Winnipeg Jets get back to their winning ways with a 4-2 victory over the New York Islanders on Tuesday.
Gabriel Vilardi and Neal Pionk also scored for the Jets (29-10-4), who had an eight-game win streak and 14-game point run halted last Saturday by a 2-0 loss to Philadelphia.
Connor Hellebuyck made 35 saves for Winnipeg in front of 12,600 fans at Canada Life Centre.
Anders Lee scored twice for the Islanders, who were coming off a 5-0 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Monday.
Ilya Sorokin stopped 40 shots for New York, which is 1-5-0 in its last six matches and 2-5-1 during the month of January.
Winnipeg is still riding a franchise record for consecutive games of allowing three or fewer goals, which is now up to 33. The NHL record in the modern era (since 1967) is 35 by the Minnesota Wild in 2014-15.
The Jets have also only allowed two or fewer goals in a franchise-record 13 straight games.
Winnipeg, which wrapped up a four-game homestand with a 3-1-0 record, received good news the morning of the game when Connor returned to action following a knee-on-knee hit by Ducks forward Ryan Strome in Anaheim on Dec. 10. The winger returned a week earlier than the initial six- to eight-week estimate. He had 19:01 of ice time.
The score was tied 1-1 after the first period and Winnipeg led 3-1 heading into the third.
Josh Morrissey's point shot started Winnipeg's first scoring sequence. Adam Lowry tipped the puck and then Vilardi deflected it past Sorokin at 9:41.
Lee tied it two seconds after an Islanders' power play expired when he tipped in a Mike Reilly shot at 15:53.
Pionk's power-play goal at 15:19 could be blamed on Sorokin's equipment, not the goalie's effort.
Jets forward Cole Perfetti fired a shot at the net, but the puck hit Sorokin's right skate blade and blew the blade off.
Pionk then took a pass from Nate Schmidt and shot it into the open side of the net because Sorokin couldn't push over.
Appleton scored his seventh goal of the season at 17:58 with a shot that went by the post and bounced in off Sorokin's pad.
Lee made it 3-2 just 35 seconds into the third when his shot banked in off Hellebuyck.
Connor scored his 18th goal of the season into an empty net with 1:22 remaining.
NOTES
Jets centre Mark Scheifele missed his second straight game with a lower-body injury. The Islanders are 0-3-3 in the back half of back-to-back games this season. New York went into the game winning its past seven matches against Winnipeg.
UP NEXT
Islanders: Finish a four-game road trip Friday in Chicago against the Blackhawks.
Jets: Head out for a three-game road trip starting Saturday against the Ottawa Senators.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2024.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
MPs call on ethics commissioner to testify about Trudeau's latest Jamaican family vacation
Members of the House ethics committee have agreed to call Canada's interim ethics commissioner Konrad von Finckenstein to testify about the rules around gifts and trips amid concerns over Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's latest Jamaican vacation.
Judge threatens to boot Donald Trump from courtroom over loud talking as E. Jean Carroll testifies
Donald Trump was threatened with expulsion from his Manhattan civil trial Wednesday after he repeatedly ignored a warning to keep quiet while writer E. Jean Carroll testified that he shattered her reputation after she accused him of sexual abuse.
BREAKING Raptors All-Star Pascal Siakam traded to the Indiana Pacers: reports
The Toronto Raptors have traded All-Star Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers, according to multiple media reports.
UPDATED Record number of invasive strep A infections reported in Canada, 6 children dead in Ontario
Canada's public health agency has logged a record number of potentially deadly strep A infections, particularly in children under the age of 15. At least six children have died in Ontario.
'Not out of the woods': Softening in housing market pauses in December
A report from RBC shows that resale transactions rebounded in December. Here's what this could mean for Canadian real estate trends this year.
'Irreconcilable breakdown': Nygard's lawyer withdraws from sex assault case
The defence lawyer representing Peter Nygard has withdrawn from the former fashion mogul's ongoing criminal case ahead of sentencing, citing an 'irreconcilable' breakdown in their relationship.
What you need to know to prepare for 2024 tax-filing season
It’s a new year, and along with your list of resolutions, you’ll also need to complete your tax returns.
Princess of Wales in hospital after undergoing abdominal surgery
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, has been admitted for a hospital stay of up to two weeks following planned abdominal surgery, Kensington Palace has said.
A recruiting company says these 15 jobs are the most 'in demand' in Canada
Thinking about a career change as the cost-of-living crisis continues to unfold? A career in customer service might be an easy swap, according to a list of the top 15 most in-demand careers in Canada, released by a Canadian recruitment company.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Sask. teachers start new 5-day countdown to job action
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation has started the clock ticking on a five-day countdown to further job action, but it's not saying if members will walk off the job.
-
Employee at Regina 'children's entertainment business' accused of sexually assaulting 2 girls
A 54-year-old man is facing multiple sexual related charges after allegedly assaulting two minors while working at a children's entertainment business in Regina.
-
Sask. doctors, province announce tentative 4 year agreement
The provincial government says it has agreed to a tentative four-year contract with the Saskatchewan Medical Association (SMA) retroactive to April 1, 2022.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teachers start new 5-day countdown to job action
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation has started the clock ticking on a five-day countdown to further job action, but it's not saying if members will walk off the job.
-
Saskatoon woman loses garage door and sentimental items due to car boosting incident
A Saskatoon woman is sharing her story about an incident in her driveway involving a tow truck that left her without a garage door and a pile of damaged sentimental property.
-
James Smith inquest lawyer points to distrust of RCMP within First Nation communities
For the lawyer representing James Smith in the coroner’s inquest into the mass stabbings that shook that community in 2022, the lack of faith in the RCMP was a key issue.
Northern Ontario
-
Another crash on Highway 11 closes road near Burk's Falls
Multiple crashes involving commercial vehicles up and down Highway 11 both north and south of North Bay are keeping police busy and traffic backed up.
-
Highway 11 reopened from North Bay to Cobalt after transport, school bus crash
Highway 11 is reopened between 11B to Cobalt, Temiskaming Shores and Thibeault Hill in North Bay on Wednesday morning following a crash between a transport and school bus.
-
One winning ticket sold for Tuesday's $70 million Lotto Max jackpot
There was one winning ticket sold in Tuesday's Lotto Max $70 million draw.
Edmonton
-
Alberta opens new support centre in Edmonton for people living in encampments
The province has opened a new support centre in Edmonton with the goal of helping people living in encampments.
-
St. Albert RCMP searching for men who robbed store, used bear spray
Mounties just north of Edmonton are searching for three heavily-disguised men who unleashed bear spray while robbing a store on New Years Eve.
-
Alberta releases first report on well cleanup; $33B liability estimate called too low
Alberta's oil and gas producers spent nearly $700 million in 2022 on cleaning up the hundreds of thousands of old wells that dot the province, the regulator's first report on the extent of those liabilities indicates.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Raptors All-Star Pascal Siakam traded to the Indiana Pacers: reports
The Toronto Raptors have traded All-Star Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers, according to multiple media reports.
-
Ontario expanding number of private clinics that can perform OHIP surgeries
The Ontario government will allow even more private clinics to perform surgical and diagnostic procedures in an effort to reduce wait times.
-
'Irreconcilable breakdown': Nygard's lawyer withdraws from sex assault case
The defence lawyer representing Peter Nygard has withdrawn from the former fashion mogul's ongoing criminal case ahead of sentencing, citing an 'irreconcilable' breakdown in their relationship.
Calgary
-
Another person charged in violent NE clash as task force wraps up investigation
Calgary police say a special task force created to investigate a violent clash along Falconridge Boulevard N.E. has wrapped up with one more person facing charges.
-
Calgary’s Kaiya Ruiter realizes her dream and wins the 2024 Canadian Women’s Figure Skating championship
Kaiya Ruiter says her favourite place to be is at the skating rink.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Raptors All-Star Pascal Siakam traded to the Indiana Pacers: reports
The Toronto Raptors have traded All-Star Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers, according to multiple media reports.
Montreal
-
Quebec housing board recommends rent increase of 4 per cent in 2024
Quebec's housing tribunal (TAL) issued its new guidelines for rent calculations on Wednesday, recommending landlords raise the rent of unheated dwellings by 4 per cent in 2024.
-
Family hopes former Cree grand chief's long stay in Montreal ER hallway spurs change
The family of a Cree elder who spent four days in a Montreal hospital hallway say they hope that sharing his experience might spur change for the treatment of patients in Quebec emergency rooms.
-
Concordia laments fewer applications amid tuition hikes
Concordia University says applications from out-of-province students wanting to continue their studies in Montreal are down by 30 per cent.
Ottawa
-
Man dies after being found on OC Transpo bus in Ottawa's east end Wednesday morning
In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, OC Transpo says an employee discovered an individual on the bus as it returned to the St. Laurent bus garage at approximately 1 a.m.
-
'All our dreams are gone': Ottawa couple scammed out of $177k
An Ottawa couple is sharing their story of falling prey to fraudsters pushing phony investments to try and help others avoid the same fate.
-
OCDSB dismisses Trustee Kaplan-Myrth's appeal of conduct complaint
Ottawa's largest school board has upheld a code of conduct complaint against Trustee Dr. Nili Kaplan-Myrth after she filed an appeal, alleging the basis for the complaint was fraught with errors.
Atlantic
-
Chase the Ace jackpot in New Brunswick still up for grabs
Despite going on for 47 weeks, the Chase the Ace in northern New Brunswick still lives on.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED Record number of invasive strep A infections reported in Canada, 6 children dead in Ontario
Canada's public health agency has logged a record number of potentially deadly strep A infections, particularly in children under the age of 15. At least six children have died in Ontario.
-
Nova Scotia to meet 2026 targets for daycare under federal funding deal: officials
Nova Scotia Education Department officials say the province is on track to meet a target of 9,500 new daycare spaces by March 2026 under an agreement with the federal government.
Kitchener
-
'This crime has ruined me': Victims of doula defrauder speak in court
A Brantford, Ont. woman who faked being pregnant to defraud doulas and obtain care under false pretences is expected to be sentenced on Wednesday.
-
'Going to be one of the best summers': A first look at The Boathouse redevelopment in Kitchener
Following construction delays, redevelopment work is underway on The Boathouse in Kitchener.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED Record number of invasive strep A infections reported in Canada, 6 children dead in Ontario
Canada's public health agency has logged a record number of potentially deadly strep A infections, particularly in children under the age of 15. At least six children have died in Ontario.
Vancouver
-
Video shows drivers sliding, crashing on notorious Surrey, B.C., hill during snowstorm
A notoriously slippery hill in Surrey, B.C., has been closed to traffic after a series of crashes and near-misses during Wednesday's snowstorm.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Road report: Crashes snarl traffic on B.C.'s South Coast during snowstorm
Many commuters faced long delays as snow blanketed B.C.'s South Coast on Wednesday, with accidents reported on several major routes.
-
'Serious no-no': Don't pass snowplows on the right, B.C. road contractor warns
With snow falling across southern B.C. on Wednesday, a provincial road maintenance contractor is reminding people to use caution when sharing the roads with snowplows.
Vancouver Island
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Road report: Crashes snarl traffic on B.C.'s South Coast during snowstorm
Many commuters faced long delays as snow blanketed B.C.'s South Coast on Wednesday, with accidents reported on several major routes.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Thousands without power amid B.C. snowstorm
Tens of thousands of homes and businesses in British Columbia were without electricity Wednesday morning as a heavy snowstorm downed trees and transmission lines across the province.
-
B.C. snow day: Here's which schools are open and closed in Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island
Schools and universities across British Columbia's South Coast have declared a 'snow day' Wednesday as winter weather continues to cause havoc on roads throughout the region.