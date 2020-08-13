WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials have broken down the health districts where COVID-19 cases can be found in the province.

On Thursday, the province updated its COVID-19 dashboard, showing where the cases are in the province by health region, and divided by health district. The dashboard is updated daily.

Here is what the situation looks like in the five regions.

Winnipeg

As of Thursday, there are 34 active cases of COVID-19 in the Winnipeg region. Of those cases, 32 are in the Winnipeg- Urban district, while two cases are currently located in an unknown district.

Southern Health Region

The Southern Health Region has 46 active cases as of Aug. 13. The majority of the cases are in the Cartier/St. Francois Xavier district, where 11 cases are currently active. The Steinbach district currently has eight active cases, while the Portage la Prairie district has six cases. There are four active cases in the Ste. Anne/La Broquiere district.

Prairie Mountain Health Region

The Prairie Mountain Health Region has seen a spike in cases in recent weeks, with 80 of the 93 active cases in the region being in the Brandon health district. Of the cases in Brandon, 67 are part of a cluster, according to Dr. Brent Roussin. The remaining active cases are in Spruce Woods, with four cases, while three cases are in Dauphin, and three are in an unknown district in the region.

The districts of Turtle Mountain, Riding Mountain, and Little Saskatchewan each have one active case.

Interlake-East Health Region

Over half of the 45 active COVID-19 cases are in the Springfield district, with 28 active cases there as of Thursday, according to the province. There are nine active cases in the Beausejour district, and four in the Arborg/Riverton district.

Northern Health Region

There are currently no active cases in the Northern Health region.