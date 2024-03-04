Here’s how much snow fell in Manitoba on Sunday night

A low-pressure system brought heaps of snow to western Manitoba and the Parklands Sunday night, causing poor road conditions and school closures.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), anywhere from 20 to 30 centimetres of snow fell in Brandon, while 25 and 23 centimetres were reported in Virden and Roblin, respectively.

Snowfall totals were a little less severe further east, with the Red River Valley and the Interlake dealing with between five and 15 centimetres.

Similarly, reports in Winnipeg varied from five to 15 centimetres of snow.

“Throughout southern Manitoba, we've had some pretty strong winds, so it's actually pretty hard to measure snow when it's flying sideways. It might not even make it into the gauge,” explained Natalie Hasell, ECCC warning preparedness meteorologist.

Areas of the southeast, including Winnipeg, also dealt with several hours of freezing rain or drizzle on Sunday.

Blustery road conditions are pictured near Brandon, Man. on March 3, 2024. (Mandi Grayston/Westman Storm Chasers)

The south will also deal with some colder temperatures in the wake of the storm, with lows upwards of -20 C predicted overnight Monday, and wind chill values cooling the area down another 10 degrees, or so.

Meantime, Hasell cautions not to put your shovels away just yet, as another area of snow is forecasted for southern Manitoba starting Tuesday night in the west and early Wednesday in the rest of southern Manitoba

“This could be a good chunk of snow - five to 10 centimeters, maybe 10 to 15 depending on where you are, so it’s not over yet, definitely not for this week,” she said.

While snowfall warnings have been lifted across southern Manitoba, they remain in place for areas in central Manitoba like Flin Flon, The Pas, Island Lake and Norway House.

Tilly the Shihtzu dresses in her finest winter wear on March 4, 2024 to help with shoveling after a snowstorm in Brandon, Man. (Source: Brynne Battersby)