

CTV News Winnipeg





Winnipeg police are notifying the public that a convicted sex offender is expected to live in Winnipeg after his release from prison on Thursday.

Cecil Junior Houle, 43, is considered high-risk to reoffend in a sexual manner. Police said all people, though particularly women, are at risk of sexual violence.

Houle is set to be released from the Headingley Correctional Centre after he served a sentence for failing to comply with conditions of a recognizance order. Officers say the recognizance was ordered in January 2018 after Houle served a sentence for manslaughter and sexual assault causing bodily harm.

When released Houle will be subject to a recognizance order until Jan. 15, 2020; a probation order until July 10, 2021; and lifetime weapons prohibition.

Police say Houle has a history of sexual, violent and other offences, and though he participated in some treatment programs, he’s still considered high-risk to reoffend.

Winnipeg police are notifying the public about this information so they can take protective measures, but vigilante activity won’t be tolerated.

Anyone with information about Houle is asked to contacted the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit at 2014-984-1888, Winnipeg police, a local RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.