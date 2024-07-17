WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    Historic Lancaster plane on display in Winnipeg

    The Mynarski Memorial Lancaster ( Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum) The Mynarski Memorial Lancaster ( Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum)
    A piece of aviation history is on display Wednesday in Winnipeg.

    The Mynarski Memorial Lancaster arrived at the Royal Aviation Museum of Western Canada on Tuesday, and will be available for people to tour Wednesday.

    The tours will run from 1:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., with the plane being available to observe from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

    Tours are on a first-come, first-served basis, and tickets are recommended for purchase.

    Tickets are available online.

    The Mynarski Memorial Lancaster is one of two Lancaster planes still airworthy in the world. It is owned and operated by the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum.

    It is named after Winnipeg’s Andrew Mynarski, a posthumous recipient of the Victoria Cross for trying to save the life of a tail gunner in 1944 after their plane was shot down by a German night fighter.

