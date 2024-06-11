Horses being removed from Manitoba rescue by province

A horse rescue and sanctuary in Manitoba is having its horses removed according to the province.

In a statement to CTV News, a provincial spokesperson confirmed animal welfare staff are on-site at Barefoot Ranch in Teulon, Man.

"Animals have been removed to ensure their safety and to provide them with appropriate care," the spokesperson said.

They added an investigation is ongoing and no other details can be provided.

An online petition started against the ranch at the beginning of May has alleged abuse and neglect of animals in its care.

CTV News Winnipeg is set to speak with the ranch owner and the person who started the petition later.

More details will be shared when they become available.