How being open about your debt problems can help you solve them
As Canadians continue to feel the financial pinch of inflation and a rising cost-of-living, recent studies say those who are more open and honest about their debt have an easier time getting out of it.
Though many suffered financial problems during the pandemic, Sandra Fry with the Credit Counseling Society said they were not as busy during that time as one might think. "A lot of the government programs helped people with low income, so they didn’t necessarily need our help," said Fry. "Usually it's a crisis that brings them to our door more than anything else."
Fry added that public health and travel restrictions meant people weren’t spending as much money recreationally, which also lessened the financial strain.
However, now that the pandemic is ending, Fry says business is picking up. Inflation and rising food prices are the straws that broke the camel's back. "You add a couple of hundred dollars more for groceries, and you have rising costs on lines of credit and things like that, they're going to feel the pinch," she said.
Fry said though more people are experiencing debt problems, there is still very much a taboo out there with respect to talking about the money we owe. "There really is, especially with the older generations," she said. "Maybe some younger ones are starting to get a little more open about things."
Discussing debt has been the recent focus of study for Miranda Goode, associate professor of marketing at the University of Western Ontario's Ivey Business School. Goode is the co-author of "Helping Those That Hide: Anticipated Stigmatization Drives Concealment and a Destructive Cycle of Debt," a study published in the Journal of Marketing Research in December 2022.
"We really started to think about how there was more to debt than just the usual reasons why we think people end up in debt: impulsive purchases, lack of self control, bad decision making," said Goode. "That does all contribute to us ending up in debt, but it seemed like there was more to the story."
One of Goode's co-authors with extensive credit counseling experience began to notice a disturbing trend. "A number of her clients really worried about other people finding out about their debt," said Goode. "I thought that was fascinating, and it seemed more related to the fear of being stigmatized."
The research team ran a series of surveys, scenario-based studies, and experiments in order to validate their theory. Goode said they found most people were afraid of the stigmatization of debt. "They're worried that others will disapprove of them, they're worried that they will be treated differently in social interactions if people find out about their debt. So this stigmatization fear is legitimate,"
Participants in the study came from a wide range of ages, and identified as middle-income, middle-class Canadians. "Your average run of the mill teachers, lawyers, police officers, stay at home parents," said Goode.
The study showed that people in debt are more likely to hide it from others. "They actually engaged in hiding behaviour, and that might take the form of being more secretive and avoiding discussion or those situations where it could come up in conversation," Goode said.
She added people will sometimes even spend more money in order to hide their debt, pointing to the common situation of splitting a restaurant bill evenly, despite having ordered a cheaper meal.
"When you get into that situation and you have this fear in your mind, you end up doling out more to avoid having to mention 'hey, I'm trying to pay down my debt.' You'd rather just spend more to keep hiding it," she said.
Fry has seen similar behaviour in her clients. "Sometimes it's so overwhelming that they're almost paralyzed about what to do first," she said.
The Credit Counseling Society's 2023 Consumer Debt Report found that 82 per cent of Canadians say spending on essentials is the main cause of their worsening financial situation, and 33 per cent feel anxious about their current financial situation.
Goode said it hasn't been an easy field of study. "We're trying to study something that people hide, and so it's been incredibly tricky, but also really rewarding in terms of the findings and hopefully being able to provide people with help."
She said a key finding came from a five-month intervention study, in which participants discussed their debt in person, and actively worked towards paying it off. "Being in person, around other people where you felt like they were experiencing similar circumstances, you could open up in a safe environment about your experiences and your struggles," said Goode. "That connection that you build is what led to significant increases in well-being. We actually did see people repay debt more."
She said the fear of debt stigmatization is not legitimate. "We really need to open up the conversation around that, because there's positive benefits to being able to talk about it, being able to get help with it.
"Especially for people who have this fear of being stigmatized, getting help is the right thing."
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hockey Canada has regained its national funding from Ottawa
The Canadian government has restored funding to Hockey Canada. Hockey Canada made the announcement Sunday, adding Canadian sport minister Pascale St-Onge made it official, before the Canada-United States gold medal game at the world women's hockey championship.
No date for coal phase out as G7 environment ministers wrap meeting in Japan
Environment and energy ministers from G7 countries wrapped two days of talks in northern Japan on Sunday without acting on Canada's push to set a timeline for phasing out coal-fired power plants. Canada's Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault previously said he hoped to see 'strong language' in the final statement about the phaseout of coal.
Shooting at Alabama birthday party kills 4 people, wounds 28
Alabama law enforcement officers Sunday were imploring people to come forward with information about a shooting that killed four people and injured 28 others during a teenager's birthday party.
Violence in Sudan leaves 61 dead, more than 670 wounded in two days
The Sudanese military and a powerful paramilitary group battled for control of the chaos-stricken nation for a second day Sunday, signalling they were unwilling to end hostilities despite mounting diplomatic pressure to cease fire.
Royal LePage changes year-end forecast following boost in housing market activity
Royal LePage is forecasting that the average price of a home in Canada will increase 4.5 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to the same quarter in 2022. This revised forecast anticipates an earlier-than-expected boost in activity in major housing markets across Canada.
Tibetan Canadians say video of Dalai Lama kissing boy taken out of context
Members of the Tibetan diaspora across Canada say a viral video that shows the Dalai Lama asking a boy to 'suck' his tongue has been misinterpreted and represented in Western countries as more menacing than it is.
COVID-19 patients have significantly higher rates of health care-associated infections: U.S. study
During the pandemic, experts noticed an uptick in health care-associated infections, but according to a new study, this increase was largely due to significantly higher rates of these infections in COVID-19 patients. According to a new U.S. study of more than five million hospitalizations between 2020 and 2022, the answer may not be poorer overall care or overwhelmed hospitals.
Why Celine Dion's voice might sound different on new single
After an emotional video posted on Instagram explaining her stiff person syndrome diagnosis, Celine Dion releases a new song proving to fans the disease will not stand in her way.
Former Indian lawmaker, brother fatally shot live on TV
A former Indian lawmaker convicted of kidnapping and facing murder and assault charges was shot dead along with his brother in a dramatic attack that was caught live on TV in northern India, officials said Sunday.
Regina
-
'A celebration of electric technology': Regina EV Expo showcases benefits of electrification in Sask.
For those looking to learn more about electrification in Saskatchewan, the EV Expo was the place to be.
-
Teen arrested following early morning robbery at gunpoint: Regina police
A teenager in Regina is facing numerous charges following a street robbery in broad daylight over the weekend.
-
Hockey Canada has regained its national funding from Ottawa
The Canadian government has restored funding to Hockey Canada. Hockey Canada made the announcement Sunday, adding Canadian sport minister Pascale St-Onge made it official, before the Canada-United States gold medal game at the world women's hockey championship.
Saskatoon
-
Report finds Saskatoon police failed to provide key information to a victim of crime
The Saskatoon Police Service has updated its policies around the control of personal information following a complaint with its professional standards office, according to a report to the Board of Police Commissioners.
-
OUTSaskatoon appoints interim director after mass layoffs in March
Saskatoon’s leading 2SLGBTQ+ organization has appointed a new interim director.
-
'There's been too many snafus by the City of Saskatoon': Residents frustrated with green cart rollout
The green cart program has rolled out in Saskatoon, but some residents aren't happy.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. man charged with drug trafficking, $7K in drugs, cash seized
A 63-year-old northern Ont. man accused of drug dealing has been arrested as police seize $4,500 in suspected methamphetamine, cocaine, and opioids.
-
Hockey Canada has regained its national funding from Ottawa
The Canadian government has restored funding to Hockey Canada. Hockey Canada made the announcement Sunday, adding Canadian sport minister Pascale St-Onge made it official, before the Canada-United States gold medal game at the world women's hockey championship.
-
Deer shot in front yard, northern hunter fined $8K
A northern Ontario hunter has been fined $8,000 and banned from hunting for two years for an incident that took place during a 2020 hunt in northwestern Ontario.
Edmonton
-
2 adults, 3 children OK after rollover on Anthony Henday Drive
A family of five was taken to hospital as precaution after a rollover on Anthony Henday Drive on Sunday afternoon.
-
'Ready to go': Kane, Oilers excited to start playoff run against Kings
The Edmonton Oilers are excited to start another playoff run after falling just short of the Stanley Cup Finals last year.
-
Regimental funeral for Strathcona County RCMP officer to be held on Thursday
The Alberta RCMP officer who died in the line of duty last week will be laid to rest on Thursday, April 20.
Toronto
-
Ontario announces plan to hire 1,000 new teachers to 'boost' math and literacy skills for students
The Ontario government is investing more than $180 million to help students across the province improve their reading, writing, and math skills.
-
Hamilton hit with special air quality statement due to 'high levels of air pollution'
A special air quality statement is in effect for Hamilton on Sunday due to the city’s current high levels of air pollution.
-
Ontario proposes lowering minimum age for lifeguards to 15 to ease staff shortages
Ontario is proposing to lower the minimum age for lifeguards to 15, in part to address staff shortages many municipalities experienced last summer.
Calgary
-
Police investigate 2 deaths in southwest Calgary
Calgary police are investigating two deaths that took place in southwest Calgary Saturday.
-
Goodwill launches new shopping experience
A new shopping experience launched in Calgary yesterday, offering bargains, unique finds and a race against the clock.
-
Flames alumni offer support at adapted bike event
It's the time of year a lot of people are getting out for a bike ride, and dozens of kids who wouldn't have had that chance are now getting the opportunity.
Montreal
-
Spring flooding: Montreal goes into ‘alert mode’ as water levels rise
The Montreal Island agglomeration has moved into ‘alert mode’ for flooding due to the spring thaw. On Sunday, water levels crossed the minor flooding threshold at the Carillon Generating Station on the Ottawa River, the City of Montreal said in a release, adding water levels are expected to rise over the next 48 hours.
-
Quebec boy breathing on his own after court-ordered extubation
The Quebec child who was extubated following a court ruling earlier this year is breathing on his own and will return home on Monday, according to his mother.
-
2 back-to-back cases of suspected arson in Montreal's West Island overnight
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating two cases of suspected arson that occurred within hours of each other Sunday morning. The first incident involved a tractor unit business in Dorval in the West Island. The second occurred in the driveway of a home in Pierrefonds-Roxboro.
Ottawa
-
SIU investigating after driver fleeing police hits pedestrian
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating the circumstances surrounding a collision in Westboro that sent a pedestrian to hospital.
-
Hockey Canada has regained its national funding from Ottawa
The Canadian government has restored funding to Hockey Canada. Hockey Canada made the announcement Sunday, adding Canadian sport minister Pascale St-Onge made it official, before the Canada-United States gold medal game at the world women's hockey championship.
-
PSAC provides update on contract talks and flood watch on Ottawa River: Five stories to watch this week
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia school support staff rally ahead of looming strike
A Saturday rally in Dartmouth was organized by CUPE to show that if the province doesn’t meet their demands, school support staff in Nova Scotia will go on strike.
-
Vet students scramble to make up time after four-week UPEI strike
The strike may be over, but students at the University of Prince Edward Island are still feeling the impact of 26 lost days. Some veterinary students say the extended strike interfered with important material they need to know to complete their licensing exams.
-
Universite de Moncton to review name change to remove ties to British officer
Canada's largest French-language university outside of Quebec has launched a process to review the school's connection to a British military figure involved in the deportation of Acadians.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener man dies after shooting in Toronto
Toronto police say a 38-year-old man has died following a shooting on Saturday.
-
Police searching for possible armed suspect in Cambridge
Regional police are warning the public about a possible armed suspect at large in Cambridge.
-
Cyclist dies following collision west of Elora
A cyclist died in a crash west of Elora on Sunday.
Vancouver
-
39th annual Vancouver Sun Run draws over 35,000 participants
This year’s Vancouver Sun Run drew over 35,000 people to the downtown core.
-
Hockey Canada has regained its national funding from Ottawa
The Canadian government has restored funding to Hockey Canada. Hockey Canada made the announcement Sunday - and Canadian sport minister Pascale St-Onge made it official - before the Canada-United States gold-medal game at the world women's hockey championship.
-
Fire breaks out at Vancouver restaurant Saturday evening
Diners at a popular Vancouver Chinese restaurant were in for a scare Saturday evening, when a large fire engulfed the rear balcony.
Vancouver Island
-
Sooke parks closing for filming of 'popular TV series'
The District of Sooke is notifying community members that it will be closing down two scenic parks to accommodate the filming of a "popular TV series."
-
Steven Bacon sentenced to life in prison for murder of Nanaimo teen Makayla Chang
Steven Bacon, the man who pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of Nanaimo teen Makayla Chang in 2017, has received a life sentence.
-
B.C. moves to seize Hells Angels clubhouses in Nanaimo, Vancouver, Kelowna
British Columbia's civil forfeiture office moved Friday to seize assets belonging to the Hells Angels, including three clubhouses in Nanaimo, Vancouver and Kelowna.