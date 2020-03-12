WINNIPEG -- It was announced on Thursday that both the National Hockey League and American Hockey League will be suspending their seasons due to COVID-19.

Mark Chipman, executive chairman of True North Sports and Entertainment said it is too early to tell whether the NHL and AHL seasons are postponed or cancelled completely.

"While there is a strong desire to resume play when and if possible, we have already begun to address what these very-necessary decisions mean for our teams, our arena, our employees and our fans who watch games at Bell MTS Place," said Chipman.

He said he has asked the Winnipeg Jets to return to the city from Alberta. He said the Manitoba Moose will return to Winnipeg from Milwaukee, Minnesota. The players will then be asked to head to their homes in Winnipeg and await further instructions.

Chipman said the players will be paid on the interim.

He said True North is also in regular contact with its 300 full-time and 1,200 part-time employees on what will come next. Chipman said there have been no layoffs as a result of COVID-19.

Chipman said he was asked about a week ago to start thinking of contingency plans for the Jets and the Moose. He said the decision to suspend the season was not difficult at all.

"Both league meetings were very brief," he said. "Frankly, there is a great deal of work to do to sort those details out on such short notice."

Following those announcement, the Canadian Hockey League also announced that the rest of the season will be paused, which means the Brandon Wheat Kings and Winnipeg ICE will not be playing games for the foreseeable future.

Manitoba High School Athletic Association also announced that due to COVID-19 concerns, it would be cancelling all hockey and basketball provincial championships. As well, all badminton and other school sports activities have been suspended until further notice.

Hockey Winnipeg also released a statement saying all events will proceed as planned, but the organization will continue to monitor all developments related to the virus.

Hockey Winnipeg is recommending all players fist bump with gloves on and not shake hands, water bottles shouldn't be shared and they should be kept clean. Players are told to not spit at any time, and if they are feeling ill they should stay home.