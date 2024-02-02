How Manitobans can mark Black History Month

From theatre to Jets games to cooking classes, there’s a full slate of events to help Manitobans mark Black History Month.

The observance runs through February, and celebrates the contributions of Black Canadians in their communities and worldwide.

Nadia Thompson, Black History Manitoba’s chairperson and program director, says marking the occasion is incredibly important as black history isn’t necessarily widely shared.

“Black history is very small and miniscule when it comes to the school curriculum, and we want to be able to share that information because black history is part of Canadian history.”

Black History Manitoba has programmed over a dozen events, most of them free.

This year’s theme is ‘Black Excellence: A Heritage to Celebrate; a Future to Build.’

Thompson says this year is also significant for the people of Haiti, as the country is celebrating 220 years of independence and freedom from three decades of colonial rule.

Other milestones for the black community – Pilgrim Baptist Church, one of the oldest black churches in the city, is marking its 100th anniversary.

“We’ve got a lot of significant history right here in our city,” Thompson said.

- With files from CTV’s Rachel Lagacé