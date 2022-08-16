How much rain fell in Manitoba on Monday?

Southern Manitoba was hit with severe thunderstorms on Monday that produced strong winds and heavy rain.

These weather events came after Environment Canada issued tornado and thunderstorm warnings for parts of the province, which have all ended as of Tuesday morning.

The weather agency is now reporting that some communities received nearly 100 millimetres (mm) of rain during these storms, including Vivian, which got 96.6 mm, and Winnipeg at The Forks, which got 90.3 mm.

Other parts of the province that were hit with heavy precipitation include Beausejour, which received 83.3 mm, Eli, which was hit with 68.3 mm, and the Winnipeg airport area, which got 58.8 mm.

According to Environment Canada, Marchand got 56.9 mm of rain, the Portage la Prairie agricultural station received 56.7 mm, and Zhoda was hit with 53.9 mm. The weather agency added that Zhoda also got the highest wind gusts, which reached 89 km/h.

As of 4:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Environment Canada did not have reports of hail or tornados in the past 12 hours.

- With files from CTV’s Tim Salzen.