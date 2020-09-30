WINNIPEG -- Before new limits on gathering sizes took effect in Winnipeg on Monday, one couple made the decision to speed up their wedding day plans rather than push them back.

Kerstin Green said she had to move her wedding day a couple of times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But, just before Winnipeg was put under Code Orange restrictions -- meaning group sizes limited to 10 people both indoors and outdoors -- her vendors and family helped her pull off a wedding in 26 hours.

“My family helped me and my now husband’s family helped me to do a full set up for our reception, we did it all ourselves and my mother-in-law made our wedding cake, a three-tier wedding cake, in one evening for us,” Green said.

She said her dress, some bridesmaids’ dresses and some of her family members’ dresses were still being altered, and the woman doing alterations worked her magic to get it all done.

“Thinking back, I don’t know how we did it, but it’s crazy how it all came together,” Green said.

Green said with public health restrictions they brought their wedding guest list down to 30 people, 29 of whom were able to attend.

- With files from CTV’s Jamie Dowsett.