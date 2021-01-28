WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg Lego artist is sharing advice on what it takes to become a master builder, and he says it all starts with strong a collection of Legos.

“If I was telling kids, what I would say is for birthdays and holidays, definitely ask for lots of Lego, and not just sets, but the general pieces, because those are essentially the building blocks of putting together good Lego,” said Tyler Walsh in an interview with CTV News Winnipeg on International Lego Day.

Walsh received significant online attention earlier in the pandemic for his stop-motion Lego video depicting one of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s news conferences.

He said his love of Lego came about when he had kids.

“I have two boys, 10 and 13, so over the years we (have) collected a lot of Lego and have done a lot of playing with it and it’s just something to try and pass the time and get creative and all that kind of stuff,” he said.

Walsh noted that Lego has done a brilliant job of marketing their products, not only to children, but to adults as well.

“There are mega sets out there, but I think what I’ve always done is get together with the kids and work on stuff together,” he said.

“I think that’s the whole point of it and that’s what it’s all about.”

HIS LATEST CREATION

Walsh, who works for Economic Development Winnipeg, said the organization recently put out a stop-motion Lego video that talks about economic development and explains it in simple terms.

He said the project, which used 3,212 photos, is both entertaining and informative.

“The whole point of this project was to inform the next generation of city builders to learn about economic development and how it affects their city and how they can make their city a better place,” he said.

Happy #InternationalLEGODay! To celebrate, we’ve launched our new video and website: What is economic development?

What better way to explain city building than through #LEGO bricks. Check out the full video and learn more at https://t.co/3WxRBHeDCA. pic.twitter.com/qKzjptyw6R — EconDev Winnipeg (@EDWinnipeg) January 28, 2021

As for how he is celebrating International Lego Day, Walsh said he is working on some Lego projects.