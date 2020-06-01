WINNIPEG -- The rainbow flag was raised at the Canada Life building as Pride month kicked off in Winnipeg.

June is Pride month, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fierté Canada Pride 2020 event was cancelled.

Despite the cancellation, Canada Life senior vice-president, chief governance officer and corporate secretary Jeremy Trickett said the company still wanted to show Winnipeggers how important the values of community and acceptance are.

On Monday, the company raised the flag at the Canada Life head office building in Winnipeg.

"Even though we are all being safe and socially distancing these days, we think it is really important to fly the flag and celebrate Pride month," Trickett told CTV News.

He said employees are still celebrating Pride Month through virtual events throughout June.

"It's important because it’s a reflection of our employee base, it’s a reflection of the communities that we live in, and the communities that we serve," Trickett said.

In Winnipeg, Pride week was scheduled to take place from May 24 to 31, but has been rescheduled for September 4 to 13.