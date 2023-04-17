Human remains found in Point Douglas, homicide unit investigating

Human remains have been found in Point Douglas, prompting an investigation from the Winnipeg Police Service’s homicide unit.

On Saturday at 1:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Curtis Street and Higgins Avenue for reports possible human remains had been found in the area. Officers said a person was found dead when they arrived.

The forensic unit was investigating the area on the weekend, with a dive team and a drone pilot assisting with the investigation.

“Officers have not been able to confirm any details of the deceased person," police wrote in a news release, adding a post-mortem examination is pending.

The homicide unit is looking for anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area to help with the investigation.

Anyone with information can call police at 204-986-6508.