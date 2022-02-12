Hundreds gather for counter-protests at Manitoba Legislative Building

WINNIPEG -

Hundreds of people gathered for duelling protests at the Manitoba Legislative Building Saturday afternoon.

On one side of Broadway, the group that has occupied the area since Feb. 4, chanted anti-mandate rhetoric.

About 100 metres away on the steps of the Legislature, several hundred people formed a counter-protest calling for an end to hourly honking and congested downtown streets.

The group chanted sayings like "go home" and "parking violation" throughout the afternoon.

The counter-protest now sits at several hundred people and is larger than the freedom convoy. Both sides are chanting. The police presence has grown near Broadway as a team of officers with helmets has formed a line. Traffic on Broadway is either blocked or at a slow crawl. pic.twitter.com/Ef78yyfkG4 — Mason DePatie (@CTVMason) February 12, 2022

"This is unacceptable. The right to protest ends when you start to harass the people who live in this area of downtown," said Keira Desmond, who took part in the counter-protest.

"People can't sleep. They keep saying they turn off their horns at night, but what about the people who work overnight? When do they get their rest?"

Caleb Brown, a co-organizer of the anti-mandate protest, said he respects people's choice to counter-protest.

"We understand there is opposition, and we understand there are people who are upset at what we are doing," he said. "We're doing everything we can to mitigate that while still having our voice heard."

Leading up to the protests, the Winnipeg Police Service said it would be there to ensure everything remained peaceful.

"The number of officers will be bolstered this weekend to ensure that demonstrations remain peaceful and non-violent," said police in a statement on Friday.

A police helicopter and a few dozen officers equipped with helmets could be seen at the grounds of Legislature on Saturday.

CTV News has reached out to the province for comment.