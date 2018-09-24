

CTV Winnipeg





UPDATE: The two hunters who went missing near Grand Rapids, Man. have been found dead, , said one of their daughters Tuesday.

Angela Richard said the bodies of both men were found together.

She thanks everyone who helped with the search.

On Wednesday RCMP confirmed the deaths and details provided by Richards.

The Mounties said the missing hunters were spotted by RCMP searchers in a helicopter, in the water in a remote area of Lake Winnipeg.

Police said the second ATV wasn’t found, and investigators believe it’s in the water.

Autopsies will be performed, police said.

EARLIER: RCMP said a plane out of CFB Trenton and ground teams are searching for two hunters reported missing from near Grand Rapids, Man.

Police said the men, 60 and 73, set off from a larger hunting party that had been camping at Long Point on ATVs around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

One of the ATVs was found, but there are no other signs of the men, who are from Winnipeg and known to be experienced outdoorsmen, said RCMP.

Police said the temperature dropped to three degrees Celsius with rain overnight.