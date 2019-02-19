

CTV Winnipeg





A Louis Riel Day tradition took place Monday in a southern Manitoba community.

A women’s hockey team from Manitoba’s Hutterite community, the Baker Storm, hit the ice for a friendly match.

They were hosted by the Macgregor Iron Maidens at the Stride Normac Centre in Macgregor, Man.

The communities have been holding the game for nine years, and the past five have taken place on the holiday weekend.

Of course skirts aren’t typical hockey attire, but the players will tell you it’s what works for them.

“This is what's comfortable for us. We do everything in our skirts so it's comfortable. They dpn't bother us. And this is how we always play,” said Tirzah Maendel who plays for the Baker Storm.

Donations collected will go towards a new playground at the Macgregor Elementary school.