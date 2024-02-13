WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Hydro CEO out after rift with minister

    Manitoba Hydro
    Share

    A shakeup is underway at the top of Manitoba Hydro following a disagreement between the CEO and the Kinew government on meeting future electricity demand.

    Hydro announced Tuesday, that President & CEO Jay Grewal is leaving the Crown corporation after five years in that role. A news release states key decisions need to be made on how to best meet Manitoba’s energy needs and that the new Manitoba Hydro board wants a “fresh perspective” on those decisions.

    Manitoba Hydro Board Chair Ben Graham said this is the result of three-plus months of analysis since the new board was appointed by the new government.

    “You always assess the leadership team that you inherit,” said Graham. “We just felt as a board it was the right time to make a change.”

    The move comes roughly two weeks after Grewal told the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce the province may need new ways to generate energy by the end of the decade. She said Hydro would reach out to independent producers to build wind energy and other sources. Manitoba currently has two privately held wind farms.

    But that caused a rift with the minister responsible for Hydro, Adrien Sala, who said they want to keep the development of new energy sources public.

    On Tuesday, Sala was asked about the timing of Grewal’s departure.

    “This is a board decision,” said Sala. “We thank Ms. Grewal for her service to the province.”

    Sala said the board has a mandate to keep rates low, create partnerships with Indigenous communities, grow a green energy economy, and keep Manitoba Hydro public.

    “As a government, we’ve been clear, we want to keep Manitoba Hydro public.”

    Hal Turner, Hydro’s current vice president of Asset Planning and Delivery, is acting as interim CEO until a permanent one is chosen through an internal and external search. The Crown corporation is hiring consulting firm MNP to assist with the process. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH

    WATCH Have a cough that won't go away? This could be why

    Amid a tough respiratory virus season, many Canadians have developed a lingering cough that they can't seem to shake. One infectious disease specialists explains what's behind the post-viral symptom.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News