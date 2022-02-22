'I'm very anxious': Manitoban fearful as concern over Russian invasion of Ukraine intensifies

A Manitoban with ties to Ukraine is growing more and more fearful as concern ramps up over a Russian invasion.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is ordering forces into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine following a televised speech in which he recognized the regions as independent states, which paves the way for Russia to provide them with military aid.

This has left Manitobans with ties to Ukraine on edge.

Dmytro Malyk, vice president of the Manitoba chapter of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, said on Tuesday that the Ukrainian-Canadian community is sad over the latest series of events.

“I personally made myself watch the whole speech by Putin – that was very painful. That was hurtful, but I had to do it, because I had to know how my relatives, how my parents are feeling at that moment in Ukraine,” he said.

Malyk added that he was “appalled” by the misinformation, grievances and delusions in Putin’s speech.

He said declaring the separatist regions in the country as independent states destroys Ukraine’s sovereignty and integrity.

“This is a major violation of all the international laws,” Malyk said.

Malyk said his mother, who is in Ukraine, is buying extra medicine, food and supplies to prepare for a potential invasion.

“She does have some kind of plan for how to behave in case the worst happens and in case they have that territory as refugees after a further invasion,” he said.

Malyk noted that his 58-year-old aunt, who is a doctor, has been called into the army, and that some of his other relatives are coming up with backup plans to even leave Ukraine.

“I’m very anxious. I’m very concerned about my parents, my relatives, but also about Ukraine as a whole, because I have lots of friends living in different parts of Ukraine,” he said.

U.S. President Joe Biden has agreed to meet in principle with Putin in the hope of a diplomatic breakthrough.

Malyk said he doesn’t feel hopeful about this.

“I think the whole Ukrainian community is urging the western governments to impose sanctions right now on Russia,” he said.

- With files from CTV’s Renee Rodgers.