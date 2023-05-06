'I'm very proud': Indigenous artist creates purses for women in need

An Indigenous artist is giving back to her community by creating one-of-a-kind handcrafted purses for women in need.

It took six months for Brooklyn Rudolph-Nicholas to make 20 uniquely-designed purses, which she then donated to a local women's shelter. She said the project was inspired by the generosity of others she witnessed as a child.

"When I was younger, me and my family experienced the loss of a home and it was from the generosity of people who helped us when we were in need of things by giving us donations and gifts and stuff, people like that really did inspire me," said Rudolph-Nicholas.

As the Pimicikamak Cree Nation artist got older and developed her skills, she decided to focus her art on helping others in the community. "It was an opportunity for me to use my creativity to bring positive change and make that positive impact on others people's lives," she said.

The purses come in a variety of shapes and sizes, each one with an original work of beaded or painted art following the themes of women and nature. Rudolph-Nicholas said each purse took up to two weeks to make.

"It took a very long time, each and every single purse was hand-crafted," said Rudolph-Nicholas. "They have painting, they have beadwork. I'm very proud of the creative process and of the outcome."

Rudolph-Nicholas gave the purses to Willow Place, which provides inclusive, no-cost family violence prevention services to those who need them. The organization will distribute the purses to women in their programs.

The project was funded by the Canada Council for the Arts. Rudolph-Nicholas said she will continue to give back to the community through her art, and is teaching others how to make Indigenous art.

"My hope is to inspire others to use their creativity to make a positive impact on people's live and those who are in need."