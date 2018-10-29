Manitoba businesses will soon be required to make sure they can provide barrier-free customer service to people living with a disability

The Accessibility Standard for Customer Service takes effect Nov.1.

While business owners have long been striving to become more inclusive, starting next month they'll be required by law to do so.

Tony Siwicki aims to create a welcoming and accessible environment at Silver Heights Restaurant.

He says that means making his businesses inclusive for customers living with a disability.

"We want people to come in here and know that they can be served and know that they can be comfortable and they're not going to be a burden," said Siwicki.

One local advocate sees the new accessibility standard as an important step toward a more inclusive society.

“I think it’s an important day,” said Patrick Falconer, a consultant to the Barrier-Free Manitoba steering committee.

“I think it’s a day to celebrate that the first of November, the first time in Manitoba that we’ve had really sweeping regulations that require that persons with disabilities are treated and provided with the same level of service as all other Manitobans.”

Under the province's Accessibility for Manitobans Act, private businesses, including restaurants bars and cafes, will be required to meet the Accessible Customer Service Standard.

That means meeting communication needs for customers, allowing assistive devices, welcoming support people and people with service animals, and training staff on accessible service including how to make reasonable accommodations for customers.

"This requires that organizations develop policies, provide training to staff so they actually can achieve that goal,” said Falconer.

The province said the Accessibility Standard for Customer Service doesn't require businesses to make renovations, because the building code regulates physical features. The new rules only require that accessibility features already in place are used as intended.

Siwicki doesn't think the new rules will be a big change for his restaurant.

"It's something we've always done,” said Siwicki. “We've hired people that have the common sense to discuss and talk and communicate with anybody that comes in."