IN PHOTOS: Folklorama returns to Winnipeg

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Manitobans are once again able to celebrate cultures together.

Folklorama officially kicked off Sunday with performances at pavilions around the city.

CTV Winnipeg was at the weekend kickoff, and is sharing some photos from the events. More photos can be found here.

A full schedule for the first week can be found here.

SOUTH SUDAN

Dancers perform at the South Sudanese Pavilion at Folklorama 2022. (CTV News Photo Gary Robson)

Traditional clothing is displayed at the South Sudanese Pavilion at Folklorama 2022. (CTV News Photo Gary Robson)

People examine art on display at the South Sudanese Pavilion during Folklorama (CTV News Photo Gary Robson)

JAPAN

Drummers perform at the Japanese Pavilion during Folklorama 2022 (CTV News Photo Gary Robson)

The Japanese Pavilion during Folklorama 2022 (CTV News Photo Gary Robson)