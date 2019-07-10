A preliminary investigation into the cause of a carbon monoxide leak that sent dozens of people to hospital Tuesday is pointing to inadequate ventilation of exhaust from a hotel’s boiler.

It happened at the Super 8 Hotel on Portage Avenue in west Winnipeg. Of 52 guests and staff at the hotel, 46 were rushed to hospital, 15 of them who were initially assessed to be in critical condition.

On Wednesday, officials from a number of organizations that worked to respond to the emergency told media they are investigating together to nail down a cause.

“It appears carbon monoxide built up in the building because of inadequate ventilation related to gas-fired appliances,” said Chuck Steele, director of engineering and construction, Manitoba Hydro.

“Instead of being safely vented, exhaust was being drawn back into the building,” he said, adding “significant further testing” is needed to pinpoint why the exhaust wasn’t venting correctly.

A spokesperson for the Office of the Fire Commissioner described the phenomena as a vacuum.

“There appears to be a cause in relation to a vacuum of exhaust within the building which allowed chimney exhaust from the boiler to be pulled back into the building,” said Candace Russell Summers, deputy fire commissioner.

Russell Summers said it’s too early to answer questions over carbon monoxide detectors in the building.

“We’re aware that there were CO detectors in the building, but at this time it’s premature to comment with certainty about the type or the number of detectors that were found, and whether or not they met regulatory requirements,” she said.

The city previously said a problem in boiler room set off an alarm in that room at 10:19 a.m. Tuesday.

However at least two guests of the hotel who were treated in hospital for carbon monoxide poisoning told CTV News said they did not hear an alarm at the time of the leak. Already feeling the effects, they were told about the leak from a firefighter who knocked on their door.

Officials have said the hotel was last fire-inspected in 2017 and was found to be compliant. Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Chief John Lane explained on Wednesday that hotels are inspected on a three-year cycle and the Super 8 was due to be inspected again in 2020.